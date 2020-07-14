Family of four found hanging in house: Police

All four members of a family, including two underage children, were found dead, hanging from the ceiling in their rented house under city’s Kotwali police station area here on Tuesday, police said. The bodies of Lalit Kishore (40), his wife Priti (34) and their children, Prem (12) and Aakruti (8), were found hanging from the ceiling of their rented house in Awas Vikas Colony, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said. The incident came to light in the morning when the milkman rang the doorbell and on finding no response, peeped into the house through a window and found the Kishore's body hanging in the front room.

Police were informed after this, said the SP. The police reached the spot and upon entering the house, found the bodies of his wife and children hanging in different rooms, said Chaturvedi.

A suicide note too, pasted on the TV screen was found, said the SP, adding it mentioned about a property dispute with the younger brother. Police are also looking into the laptop recovered from the house, the SP said, adding diseased Lalit earlier used to work in a private factory in Delhi but he had set up his own business in Lucknow last year.

Investigations are on and the house owner is also being questioned, the SP added..