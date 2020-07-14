1,000 immunity booster kits given to BSF personnel in Pb by I&B Ministry's field unit

A field unit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has distributed 1000 kits of Ayurvedic immunity booster to the BSF personnel deployed at India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The kits were given by the Punjab Ayurvedic Department on behalf of I&B Ministry’s Jalandhar-based Field Outreach Bureau, an official said on Tuesday.

“The idea to provide the natural immunity boosters was conceptualised by the FOB keeping in view the present COVID-19 situation in the country. “Since the BSF personnel, the first line of defence, are manning the Punjab border round-the-clock, these herbal boosters would help them in enhancing their body's natural defence system that plays an important role in maintaining optimum health,” he said.

Field Publicity Officer Rajesh Bali along with Jalandhar District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Joginder Pal presented the immunity booster kits to BSF (Punjab Frontier) IG Mahipal Yadav at the BSF campus on Tuesday. Punjab Ayurveda Department director, Dr Rakesh Sharma, said it's a proud moment for his department to extend its services to the BSF “which is securing our borders so that we can live peacefully without any fear”.

He said the immunity booster, which is especially made for the frontline workers, is in the form of a decoction (kadha), made from tulsi (basil), dalchini (cinnamon), kalimirch (black pepper) and saunth (dry ginger). In the past also, Chandigarh-based Regional Outreach Bureau of the ministry had organised cultural evenings for the BSF troops which is manning the 553-km-long Punjab border with Pakistan. Medical camps and awareness campaigns had also been jointly organised by the FOB and BSF for border populace, the statement said.