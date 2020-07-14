Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,000 immunity booster kits given to BSF personnel in Pb by I&B Ministry's field unit

In the past also, Chandigarh-based Regional Outreach Bureau of the ministry had organised cultural evenings for the BSF troops which is manning the 553-km-long Punjab border with Pakistan.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:41 IST
1,000 immunity booster kits given to BSF personnel in Pb by I&B Ministry's field unit

A field unit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has distributed 1000 kits of Ayurvedic immunity booster to the BSF personnel deployed at India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The kits were given by the Punjab Ayurvedic Department on behalf of I&B Ministry’s Jalandhar-based Field Outreach Bureau, an official said on Tuesday.

“The idea to provide the natural immunity boosters was conceptualised by the FOB keeping in view the present COVID-19 situation in the country. “Since the BSF personnel, the first line of defence, are manning the Punjab border round-the-clock, these herbal boosters would help them in enhancing their body's natural defence system that plays an important role in maintaining optimum health,” he said.

Field Publicity Officer Rajesh Bali along with Jalandhar District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Joginder Pal presented the immunity booster kits to BSF (Punjab Frontier) IG Mahipal Yadav at the BSF campus on Tuesday. Punjab Ayurveda Department director, Dr Rakesh Sharma, said it's a proud moment for his department to extend its services to the BSF “which is securing our borders so that we can live peacefully without any fear”.

He said the immunity booster, which is especially made for the frontline workers, is in the form of a decoction (kadha), made from tulsi (basil), dalchini (cinnamon), kalimirch (black pepper) and saunth (dry ginger). In the past also, Chandigarh-based Regional Outreach Bureau of the ministry had organised cultural evenings for the BSF troops which is manning the 553-km-long Punjab border with Pakistan. Medical camps and awareness campaigns had also been jointly organised by the FOB and BSF for border populace, the statement said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi extends deadline for public comments on social stock exchange report till Aug 15

In view of the situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline till August 15 for sending public comments on a report on a social stock exchange which allows for direct listing of non-...

France says 'merci' to virus heroes on poignant Bastille Day

Medics in white coats replaced uniformed soldiers as stars of Frances Bastille Day ceremonies Tuesday as the usual grandiose military parade in Paris was recalibrated to honour medics who died fighting COVID-19, supermarket cashiers, postal...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Australian states tightened restrictions on movement on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infectio...

Absence of IT facilities at CSE centres needs to be addressed on war footing : HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said absence of IT facilities at several Common Service CSE centers needs to be addressed on war footing as the first phase of mock tests for online Open Books Examinations OBE in Delhi University is proposed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020