Use of portable mechanical cutters banned in JK's Kishtwar for two months

The Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar authorities on Tuesday imposed a ban on the use, sale and purchase of mechanical cutters for two months in the district amid reports of widespread damage to forest trees by smugglers. Kishtwar District Magistrate Rajinder Singh Tara said any violation of the order would attract penal action under relevant sections of the law. “…the situation currently prevailing in forests of the district with respect to massive damages of green trees by the timber smugglers requires urgent measures,” Singh said in his order, imposing a complete ban on the use, sale and purchase of the portable chain saw (mechanical cutters) in the district for two months with immediate effect. He said it has been reported that the portable cutters are easily available in the markets of the district and the timber smugglers are clandestinely damaging forests continuously by using the same. “It has come to the notice that such portable chain saws (mechanical cutters) pose grave threat and challenge to the forest protection as the timber smugglers/forest offenders are cutting green trees in the forests of the district and making illegal sale /purchase of the said smuggled timber/wood during night hours,” he said. The district magistrate said no person would use or possess portable cutters within the territorial limits of the district. All those persons already possessing a portable chain saw have been directed to immediately deposit it in their respective police stations or divisional forest officers (DFO) or range officers within seven days. “No stockiest/traders shall sell such portable chain saw to any individual/organization without proper permission of the undersigned (district magistrate),” Singh said in the order. He said the manual handsaw owners would register themselves with the concerned DFO within 15 days, failing which strict action would be initiated against the defaulters.