Jharkhand govt transfers 18 IAS officers

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday transferred 18 IAS officers including the district magistrates (DM) of more than 12 districts, an official said. Director of Agriculture, Chhavi Rajan will be the new District Magistrate (DM) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ranchi, an official notification said.

Manish Ranjan, Rajesh Kumar Sharma and K Srinivasan, all waiting for posting, have been appointed as Divisional Commissioner (Kolhan), Chaibasa, Secretary (Information & Technology/egovernance) and officiating secretary (Mines & Geology departments) respectively, it said. Special secretary Agriculture/AHD, Rajesh Kumar Pathak was appointed as the new DM/DC of Garhwa.

Director (AHD) Chittaranjan Kumar was transferred as DM/DC of Sahibganj while Tribal Welfare Commissioner Sishir Kumar Sinha will be the new DM/DC of Gumla. Joint Election Commissioner in the Jharkhand State Election Commission, Dilip Kumar Toppo was appointed as the new DM/DC of Lohardaga.

Rajesh Singh, the special secretary (Higher Technical Education & Skill Development department) has been transferred to Bokaro as DM/DC. Hazaribag City Commissioner Kamleshwar Prasad Singh has been transferred to Deoghar as DM/DC.

Project Director (Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan) Uma Shankar Singh has been transferred to Dhanbad as DM/DC while Khunti DC Suraj Kumar has been transferred to East Singhbhum district as DM/DC. Gumla DC Sashi Ranjan has been transferred to Palamu as DM/DC while Joint Secretary (Planning/Finance) Diyanshu Jha has been transferred to Chatra as DM/DC.

The Director (Higher Education) Sushant Gourav will be the new DM/DC of Simdega. Transport Commissioner Faiz A Ahmed Mumtaj has been transferred to Jamtara as DC/DM while Commercial Commissioner Bhor Singh Yadav will be new DM/DC of Godda.

IG (Jail) Shashi Ranjan will be the new DM/DC of Khunti, the notification added..