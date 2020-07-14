J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector
Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:46 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.
The ceasefire violation took place at about 7:45 pm.
Indian Army retaliated. (ANI)
