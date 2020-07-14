Left Menu
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector

Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ceasefire violation took place at about 7:45 pm.

Indian Army retaliated. (ANI)

