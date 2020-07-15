Left Menu
Two men wanted in criminal cases arrested after encounter in UP

The two were nabbed when they were injured following a brief exchange of fire on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said. The duo has been identified as Shahnawaz Qureshi of Hapur district and Vinod of Moradabad district, police said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:05 IST
Two men wanted in various criminal cases were arrested after an encounter with police in the Syana area here, police said on Wednesday. The two were nabbed when they were injured following a brief exchange of fire on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

The duo has been identified as Shahnawaz Qureshi of Hapur district and Vinod of Moradabad district, police said. Qureshi carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was wanted in a case registered under the Gangster Act as well as in cases of loot, murder among others in Bulandshahr, Meerut and Amroha, they said.

Vinod was wanted in three criminal cases, police said. Police said they recovered a motorcycle from the accused, which they had stolen from Sector 20 in Noida Friday last.

