‘2 men throw co-villager into canal so that one can continue illicit ties with victim’s wife’

A 28-year-old man was thrown into a canal near here by two of his co-villagers so that one of them could continue his illicit relationship with the victim’s wife, police said on Wednesday. The duo has been arrested on their confession that they made the victim drink alcohol with them and threw him into the canal to kill him after he got drunk, said SHO Suraj Chawala of Kurukshetra’s Adrash police station.

The two have presently been held on charges of attempt to murder as the victim’s body is yet to be traced, he said, adding once the body is found, the duo will be booked on murder charges. The incident took place on late Monday night when the two accused threw hi co-villager into the Narwana branch of Bhakhra canal near here, he said. The police were informed about the incident by some people saw three men going towards the canal on a bike but noticed only two of them returning minutes later.

This aroused the people’s suspicion and they detained the duo, aged 30 and 20 respectively, and informed the police, which rushed to the spot and took them into their custody. On being quizzed about the missing third man, the two confessed to the police that they threw him into the canal after making him drunk, the SHO said, one of them also confessed to having an illicit relation with the victim’s wife.

The woman is also being quizzed, the SHO said. The police on Tuesday produced the arrested duo before a court which has remanded them in police custody for further investigation into the case.