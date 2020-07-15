Left Menu
Defence Acquisition Council meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh

The DAC delegated the powers for progressing urgent Capital Acquisition Cases upto Rs 300 crores to the Armed Forces to meet their emergent operational requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:58 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Considering the security environment due to prevailing situation along the Northern Borders and the need to strengthen the Armed Forces for the Defence of our borders, a Special Meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council was convened on 15th July 2020 under the Chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh.

The DAC delegated the powers for progressing urgent Capital Acquisition Cases upto Rs 300 crores to the Armed Forces to meet their emergent operational requirements. This will shrink the procurement timelines and ensure placement of orders within six months and commencement of deliveries within one year.

(With Inputs from PIB)

