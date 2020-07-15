Left Menu
BJP leader's death: West Bengal CID arrests man named in 'suicide note'

The West Bengal CID on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the death of BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy who was found hanging near his residence in North Dinajpur district two days ago, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:11 IST
BJP leader's death: West Bengal CID arrests man named in 'suicide note'

The West Bengal CID on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the death of BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy who was found hanging near his residence in North Dinajpur district two days ago, an official said. Nilay Sinha, named in the purported suicide note of the Hemtabad MLA, was picked up from English Bazar area of Malda on Tuesday by the local police. He was later handed over to the CID. The agency formally arrested him on Wednesday, he said.

A Raiganj court remanded Sinha to 10 days in police custody. The CID is still looking for Mahbud Ali, another person named in the note recovered from the shirt pocket of the deceased MLA.

"We are questioning Sinha. Our sleuths are in search of the other person and hopefully, we will be able to nab him soon," the IPS officer said. Roy was found hanging in a market near his residence at Hemtabad on Monday. His family members and BJP leaders alleged that it was a "cold-blooded murder by the Trinamool Congress".

The ruling party denied the charge and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it is suspected to be a case of suicide. The BJP had called a 12-hour bandh in North Bengal on Tuesday to protest the "political murder" and demand a CBI probe into it.

