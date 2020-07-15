Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of missing lab technician makes U-turn after claiming they paid Rs 30 lakh ransom

The family of a missing Kanpur lab technician made a U-turn on Wednesday, after initially claiming that they paid Rs 30 lakh ransom to his abductors in the presence of police to secure his release.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:15 IST
Family of missing lab technician makes U-turn after claiming they paid Rs 30 lakh ransom

The family of a missing Kanpur lab technician made a U-turn on Wednesday, after initially claiming that they paid Rs 30 lakh ransom to his abductors in the presence of police to secure his release. S Yadav’s family had on Monday claimed he was abducted on June 22 and his captors took the money, but did not free him. They said they threw a bag containing the money on a railway track, as asked. However, Yadav’s sister Ruchi told reporters in Kanpur on Wednesday, “There was no money in the bag.” "We talked about the money as someone suggested us to do so. We were upset as my brother could not be traced. I hope police will trace him soon," she said.

An FIR in the abduction case has been registered at Barra police station in Kanpur. Yadav's family had alleged they managed to arrange the Rs 30 lakh on police's insistence. Superintendent of Police, South, Aprana Gupta said, “The claim of payment of Rs 30 lakh is not true. When they were asked about the source of money, they could not give satisfactory answers.” “As the family is disturbed, we have adopted a sympathetic attitude towards them. Police teams are working to trace the missing man." On Tuesday SSP, Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P had ordered a probe. "I am taking cognisance of media report in which payment of ransom of Rs 30 lakh has come to the fore. I am talking to the aggrieved family. If anyone is wrong, they will be punished," the SSP had said.

Attacking the BJP government over the issue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had asked who was giving patronage to the criminals who did not even fear the police and fled with the ransom money. "It seems morality of the BJP government has also been kidnapped," he had said in a tweet in Hindi..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker Assembly to convene for a day on July 27 to pass Finance Bill

The Kerala government onWednesday decided to recommend convening of the state assemblyfor a day on July 27 to discuss and pass the 2020-21Finance BillThe state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan decided to recommend t...

Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating

A California woman who paid 9,000 to have someone secretly take online college courses for her son and then demanded a discount when he received a C was sentenced Wednesday to five weeks in prison. Karen Littlefair, 57, said shes truly sorr...

As US seeks production, sole US rare earth miner goes public

The sole miner of rare earths in the US is becoming a public company amid elevated trade tensions with China, the dominant global supplier of the material used in everything from computers to cars. MP Materials, which runs a mine and proces...

Protests erupt in Chile on eve of lawmaker vote to allow pension withdrawal

Protesters in Santiago defied a citywide lockdown meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus, barricading roads, and looting early into the morning on Wednesday in support of a proposal to allow Chileans to withdraw part of their pension...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020