Left Menu
Development News Edition

Campaign to make cyberspace safe for women, children launched

The campaign aims to bring to light the immediate risks and threats faced by the vulnerable, women and children on cyberspace which also acts as an interactive and informative platform for a healthy discussion on cyber safety, said ADGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra in a press release. 'CybHER'being organised by the Women Safety Wing of the state police shall be held on multiple online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,YouTube, radio and television with an aim to amplify sensitisation to cybecrimes during the critical times of COVID-19, the release said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:27 IST
Campaign to make cyberspace safe for women, children launched

Hyderabad, July 15 (PTI): An online cyber awareness campaign 'CybHER' to make cyberspace safe for women and children was launched byTelanganaDirector General of Police M Mahendar Reddy here on Wednesday. The campaign aims to bring to light the immediate risks and threats faced by the vulnerable, women and children on cyberspace which also acts as an interactive and informative platform for a healthy discussion on cyber safety, said ADGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra in a press release.

'CybHER'being organised by the Women Safety Wing of the state police shall be held on multiple online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,YouTube, radio and television with an aim to amplify sensitisation to cybecrimes during the critical times of COVID-19, the release said. The campaign is supported by various organisations such as UNICEF besides cyber experts to put forward alearning opportunity about the diverse array of crimes, abuse, and online exploitation as wellas equipping the public with resources to empower themselves against cyber offences, it said.

DIG (Women Safety Wing) Sumathi Badugula,ace shuttler PV Sindhu andTollywood actor-producer Nani were among those who participated inthe online launch, the release said adding the campaign would be conducted for over a month..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona mulls restrictions as Spain fights new virus clusters

Barcelona may bring back some restrictions on daily life after the number of coronavirus cases tripled in a week, its mayor said on Wednesday, as around 160,000 people in another part of Catalonia went back under lockdown to stem a new surg...

Italy's Ferragamo raises prices by 5-7% to stem COVID-19 impact

Salvatore Ferragamo has raised prices for a string of its luxury goods by 5 to 7 to stem a fall in revenues and profits due to the slump in demand during the coronavirus crisis, the Italian fashion group confirmed on Wednesday. The changes,...

Ker Assembly to convene for a day on July 27 to pass Finance Bill

The Kerala government onWednesday decided to recommend convening of the state assemblyfor a day on July 27 to discuss and pass the 2020-21Finance BillThe state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan decided to recommend t...

Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating

A California woman who paid 9,000 to have someone secretly take online college courses for her son and then demanded a discount when he received a C was sentenced Wednesday to five weeks in prison. Karen Littlefair, 57, said shes truly sorr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020