40-year-old man killed for opposing ‘illicit’ relationship, 1 arrested

The police officer said the deceased was opposed to their relationship. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police said a 58-year-old farmer was shot dead by unknown assailants on Tuesday night and his body was found in a paddy field.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:43 IST
A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Bugrasi town here for opposing “illicit” relationship of his niece with a person, police said on Wednesday. They said the incident happened late Tuesday night when Rafeeq, a resident of Bugrasi town, went to a tea shop near his home after having his dinner. When he did not return for some time, his family approached the police. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Rafeeq’s body was soon found from near the Nagar Panchayat Office.

The SSP said the deceased's niece was having an affair with a man, 32, who is also the accused. The officer said Rafeeq’s brother filed a police complaint against the man, who has been arrested. The police officer said the deceased was opposed to their relationship.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police said a 58-year-old farmer was shot dead by unknown assailants on Tuesday night and his body was found in a paddy field. Police said Shripal was a resident of Gangapur village and had gone to his field with his wife and daughter on Tuesday evening. He sent back his wife and daughter with fodder, while himself stayed in his fields.

Farmers working in nearby fields spotted his dead body on Wednesday morning and informed his family and the police, they said. Circle Officer Vandana Sharma and inspector Kotwali visited the crime scene. A case has been registered against unknown persons..

