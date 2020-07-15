Left Menu
Development News Edition

One held in connection with alleged denigration of hymn on Lord Muruga by video channel

Meanwhile, in a statement, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) state President Su Srinivasan slammed those "deliberately slandering Hindu religious beliefs" and demanded police action against all those involved in the issue. Earlier, a major row had erupted after the channel made 'denigrating' remarks about "Kandha Sashti Kavacham", a Tamil hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga, son of Lord Shiva, with some of the videos going viral in other social media.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:39 IST
One held in connection with alleged denigration of hymn on Lord Muruga by video channel

One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged denigration of "Kanda Sashti Kavacham," a hymn on Lord Muruga, by a video channel on social media, the police said on Wednesday. The BJP had earlier filed a police complaint against the YouTube channel, "Karuppar Koottam", seeking action against it for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about the Hindu deity.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which has registered a case, arrested M Senthilvasan from Velachery in the city and was conducting enquiries, police said without elaborating. Meanwhile, in a statement, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) state President Su Srinivasan slammed those "deliberately slandering Hindu religious beliefs" and demanded police action against all those involved in the issue.

Earlier, a major row had erupted after the channel made 'denigrating' remarks about "Kandha Sashti Kavacham", a Tamil hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga, son of Lord Shiva, with some of the videos going viral in other social media. The BJP has announced a protest on Thursday, asking its members to hold demonstrations in front of their houses with a portrait of Lord Muruga to press the government to act against those behind the "Karuppar Koottam." Party's state unit president L Murugan will be leading the protest at his residence here.

Earlier, the BJP and various Hindu organisations had filed a complaint against the channel with the Coimbatore Collector in this connection. In a memorandum to District Collector K Rajamani, representatives of the party's district unit and Hindu outfits had alleged a man in the YouTube channel made 'denigrating' remarks about "Kandha Sashti Kavacham", composed by Devaraya Swamigal.

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: TN Health Secy, GCC Commissioner inaugurate 30 mobile dispensaries

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Prakash flagged off 30 mobile dispensaries offering free COVID-19 tests and medicines in the hotspots. The mobile dispensaries have been ar...

Trump to renew challenges to Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for financial records

U.S. President Donald Trump plans further challenges to a Manhattan prosecutors efforts to seek his financial records, despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the pursuit. According to a joint filing by lawyers for Trump and Manhatta...

Police in Belarus detained over 250 people during protests

Police in Belarus said Wednesday that officers detained more than 250 people the previous day, after mass protests against barring two candidates from the upcoming presidential election erupted in the country. Thousands of people took to th...

Jodhpur admin, police launch campaigns to curb COVID-19 spike

The Jodhpur administration and police have launched two separate campaigns to contain the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, an official said on Wednesday. While the district administration has launched the Jeevan Raksha Abhiyan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020