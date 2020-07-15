Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests COVID-19 negative, urges all ministers to get tested
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, read an official statement by CMO.ANI | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:40 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, read an official statement by CMO. The Chief Minister underwent the test after Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for coronavirus. In the wake of this, Singh urged all the ministers, MLAs and department secretaries to get themselves tested.
Two other ministers, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Aruna Chowdhary, also got themselves tested today, while some had undergone the test yesterday. Their test results are awaited. Captain Amarinder has been calling upon all the people of Punjab to go for testing at the first sign of symptom or suspicion of COVID infection. Early detection is the way to beat the disease and check fatalities, he stressed. (ANI)
