CPWD constitutes think-tank for 'critical introspection'; to suggest action plan on major policy

The Central Public Works Department on Thursday constituted a seven-member 'change management committee', which will work as a think-tank of the agency and suggest action plan on major policy, productivity and technological development, an official said. The seven-member panel, headed by special director general (headquarters), will meet at least once a week and submit its recommendations for necessary action.

The CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said the new committee also includes Additional Director General (works), Additional Director General (HR) and Deputy Director General (E-GOV). "The agency has decided to form a think-tank, to be named as change management committee (CMC) for critical introspection and suggesting action plan on major policy, growth, productivity, human resource, works, technological development and e-governance related issues," the official said.

He also said the CPWD, which is a prime construction agency of the central government, has around 8,000 engineers, architects and horticulturists. The committee has been formed following the direction of CPWD Director General Vinit Kumar Jayaswal, the official added.

The agency executes major projects of the Centre as well as the state governments. It also looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.

The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India..