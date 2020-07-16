Manhunt ordered into murder of Mapiti Matsena's murder

Left Menu
16-07-2020
“It has been determined from preliminary investigations that alone assailant entered the house and stabbed Matsena while he was in his bedroom,” police said in the statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has ordered a manhunt into the ghastly murder of Gauteng Legislature Safety and Security Portfolio Committee chairperson, Mapiti Matsena.

This comes after the provincial legislator was fatally stabbed in the chest in his Doornpoort, Pretoria, home on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Sitole said he had tasked the Gauteng SAPS management to immediately mobilise the 72 Activation Plan to bring to book the perpetrators.

"It has been determined from preliminary investigations that alone assailant entered the house and stabbed Matsena while he was in his bedroom," police said in the statement.

"At this stage, it does not appear that anything was taken by the suspect."

General Sitole in the statement assured the Matsena family that the murder was being thoroughly investigated.

"I have tasked the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng to ensure that this case is investigated by the Provincial Investigation Unit and that critical resources, including Crime Intelligence and Forensic Services, be mobilised to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Matsena," said General Sitole.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have any information on this case to contact the SAPS via Crime Stop on 086 00 10111. Information may also be provided via the MySAPSApp, an application which can be downloaded on any android or iPhone.

All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

