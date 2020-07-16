Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,593 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus to 38,044.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:43 IST
Andhra reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,593 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus to 38,044. "In the last 24 hours, 22,304 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh. 18,159 are active cases. 943 persons were discharged in the said period. The total number of discharged persons now stands at 19,393," the state COVID nodal officer said.

Forty people died in the state in the last 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 492. "In the last 24 hours, 40 deaths were reported -- 8 each in East Godavari and Prakasam, 5 in Chittoor, 4 in Kadapa, 3 each in Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, 1 each in Kurnool, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram. The total deaths increased to 492," the nodal officer added.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter shares stumble after high-profile, unprecedented hack

Shares of Twitter Inc dropped more than 4 in pre-market trading on Thursday, a day after hackers gained access to the social media companys internal systems to hijack accounts of several politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and companies...

NTPC manager caught red-handed while taking bribe: CBI

The CBI has caught an NTPC manager red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh here for clearing the bills of a firm hired for cleaning the solar power panels of the PSU, an official said on Thursday. The CBI registered the case and laid the...

EU lawmakers want action over "continuing deterioration of democracy" in Poland

The European Union must act against Polands nationalist government for undermining democracy, a European Parliament committee said on Thursday after the re-election of a conservative president in the ex-communist country. A report by the EU...

Azeri minister sacked for "meaningless" efforts over conflict with Armenia

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev sacked his foreign minister on Thursday after accusing him of meaningless negotiations with neighbouring Armenia amid a flare-up in hostilities between two South Caucasus countries.Eleven Azeri soldiers and a ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020