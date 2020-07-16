Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: RGCB products for pandemic management get manufacturing license

The RNA kit facilitates fast manual isolation of viral RNA from the swab.It also has the price advantage as it is manufactured using raw material available in India. The RGCB, in collaboration with POCT, is developing the ELISA kit that can be produced at lower cost.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:56 IST
COVID-19: RGCB products for pandemic management get manufacturing license

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 16 (PTI): A cost-effective Rapid Antibody Card, developed indigenously by the city-based Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, is among the three key products that have obtained manufacturing license, lending a cutting edge to COVID-19 management efforts in the country. The two other products of RGCB, under the central government, which have been granted license by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSO), are Viral Transport Media (VTM) kit and a viral RNA extraction kit.

These products have been developed by RGCB in partnership with Sperogenx Biosciences Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, and POCT Services, New Delhi, under SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic umbrella. Of these, VTM and RNA kits have already been test-marketed.

Sperogenx is the development partner and POCT the commercial partner, a press release said. The other products of RGCBAntigen detection system, ELISA and PCR kitsare under various stages of approval from the regulatory authorities in India.

RGCB Director Professor M.Radhakrishna Pillai said that these products were a testimony of the commitment made by RGCB to the Central government in its battle against the pandemic. The Rapid Antibody Card will help study the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies, with 100 per cent sensitivity and 98 per cent specificity.

It has the advantages of being cost-effective, sensitive and rapid. It also facilitates testing of a large number of samples at any level of clinical setting, public health centres and hospitals.

The VTM kit, formulated using raw material from Indian sources as per United States Centre for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, is suitable for collection, transportation, maintenance and long-term storage of viral specimens. It helps preserve the viability of viruses for up to 72 hours at refrigerated temperatures.The swabs have been designed ergonomically with a pre-moulded breakpoint on their shaft.

Though there are similar products available, this kit can be marketed at a price that is 30 to 35 per cent less. The RNA kit facilitates fast manual isolation of viral RNA from the swab.It also has the price advantage as it is manufactured using raw material available in India.

The RGCB, in collaboration with POCT, is developing the ELISA kit that can be produced at lower cost. This is affordable and easy-to-use, and can be done in a resource-limited setting for a serological assay in multiple analyses at a time.

It is also collaborating with Sperogenx to develop a COVID-19 Real Time Multiplex RT-PCR Kit for qualitative detection of the novel coronavirus. This is a three-gene system that detects N gene, E gene and RdRP gene of 2019-nCoV and is a fully indigenous product.

It has been submitted for final validation to the International Centre for Medical Research and Training (ICMRT). The other initiatives of RGCB include developing/modifying some existing treatment options for the COVID patients in India.

The products under development in this category include intravenous IgG, isolation and purification of IgG from serum samples of COVID patients and use it intravenously as neutralization antibodies. RGCB is also collaborating with an Australian company having a fixed dose combination (FDC) to treat COVID.

Unlike conventional methods, this FDC is considered as a new drug and RGCB has initiated a few bridging bioequivalence and bioavailability studies of this formulation. This will be tested on patients when the regulatory approval is obtained.PTI UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

11 held for attacking police team in UP's Pratapgarh

Eleven people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking a police team in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh, officials said. Police have booked around 50 people in the case. Three policemen were also injured in the incident. According t...

Spacewalking astronauts closing in on final battery swaps

A pair of spacewalking astronauts tackled the final set of battery swaps outside the International Space Station on Thursday. NASAs Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy ventured out on their third spacewalk over the past few weeks. They needed to ...

15-year-old cousins raise funds to set up health check-up camps for underprivileged kids

In what could be an eye-opener for many, 15-year-old cousins in the national capital came out with a unique way to develop understandings of health rights among the younger generation, particularly for those who are in underserved communiti...

Oli-Prachanda meeting on power-sharing deal ends without progress

With embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli refusing to resign or give up his position as chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, talks aimed to strike a new power-sharing deal between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Pracha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020