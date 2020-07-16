Record single-day jump in UP coronavirus count: 34 new deaths, 2061 fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh Thursday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus numbers, with 34 fatalities and 2,061 infections pushing the cumulative figures to 1,046 deaths and 43,444 cases, officials said. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said the state now has 15,723 active cases, while 26,675 patients have been discharged after treatment. "In the past 24 hours (since 3 pm Wednesday), 2,061 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 43,444 and deaths to 1,046," the health department said. In the fresh report, a maximum of 308 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state capital and the highest nine deaths were reported from Kanpur. Three deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Prayagraj, and two each from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Ballia, a health department report said.

One death each was reported from Agra, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Amroha, Etawah, Fatehpur and Mirzapur, the report said. In the state, maximum 102 deaths so far have been reported from Kanpur, followed by Agra and Meerut, where 96 and 93 deaths were reported, respectively.

Prasad said a record 48,086 coronavirus samples were tested on Wednesday and the number would be increased to 50,000 soon. Uttar Pradesh has conducted the highest number of tests for COVID-19 so far after Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, he said, adding it has fewer number of coronavirus cases per million population compared to other states. PTI ABN TIR TIR