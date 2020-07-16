ECoR takes steps to dispose scrap to safeguard environment

East Coast Railway (ECoR) Thursday said it has taken proactive steps for timely disposal of scrap and resumed the e-auctions soon after the unlock process commenced in June to protect the environment, a Railway official said. A total of 11 e-auctions for scrap disposal were conducted by all the three divisions of ECoR during June and six such have been conducted in July so far, he said.

The e-auction process is completely online at ECoR, a statement by it said. In the last financial year, ECoR had disposed of scrap which was about 34 per cent higher in value terms than the target set by the Railway Board, the statement said.

This was the highest scrap sale by ECoR which was achieved by putting all-out efforts in making the entire zone scrap free and environment friendly. This will be continued during the year, it added.