Rain continues to lash Mumbai, orange alert issued

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai's suburbs on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting intense spells continuing in isolated places in the city. At least two persons died in as many incidents of building collapse during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The IMD issued `Orange' alert -- which means `stay prepared' -- for the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai's suburbs on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting intense spells continuing in isolated places in the city. At least two persons died in as many incidents of building collapse during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The IMD issued `Orange' alert -- which means `stay prepared' -- for the city. "Mumbai is issued with ORANGE ALERT for Rainfall for today. Intense spells are being observed during day. Trend is likely to continue at isolated places. Pl take care," IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted.

Rains caused water-logging in Matunga, Dadar, Santacruz, Bandra, and Antop Hill areas, he said. The Santacruz weather station in the suburbs recorded 129.4 mm rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Thursday.

The Colaba weather bureau in Island City reported 18.8 mm rain during the same period. Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city had received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 6:30 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Alibaug observatory in neighboring Raigad district recorded 48.4 mm rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Matheran bureau in the same district recorded 22 mm rains during this period.

Thane-Belapur Industries Association weather bureau station reported 38.4 mm rain. Kolhapur district in Western Maharashtra received 21 mm rain, coastal Ratnagiri district received 17 mm rain while Beed in Marathwada region recorded 15 mm rainfall.

Two persons were killed and 13 injured when part of a three-storey building collapsed in suburban Malvani in Mumbai. Another building collapsed in south Mumbai's Fort area.

