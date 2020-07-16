Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massacre anniversary: UP Cong chief, workers held on way to Sonbhadra village, released

A Congress release said Lallu was stopped in Bhadohi and several party workers at the Mirzapur toll plaza while going to Umbha village to pay homage to those killed in the massacre last year. Though Lallu and the workers were released in the evening, police said they have lodged a case for the violation of prohibitory orders against 75 partymen, including the state Congress chief.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:31 IST
Massacre anniversary: UP Cong chief, workers held on way to Sonbhadra village, released

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was taken into custody while on his way to Sonbhadra’s Umbha village to mark the first anniversary of the killing of Gond tribals over a land dispute. A Congress release said Lallu was stopped in Bhadohi and several party workers at the Mirzapur toll plaza while going to Umbha village to pay homage to those killed in the massacre last year. Though Lallu and the workers were released in the evening, police said they have lodged a case for the violation of prohibitory orders against 75 partymen, including the state Congress chief. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan said Lallu was earlier asked to return because of the prohibitory orders as he was going to the village without permission. Lallu and his four associates were stopped at a guest house in Bhadohi's Gopiganj. They were taken to a Sitamarhi guest house from there, the SP said. The SP said Lallu was released around 6 pm and he left for Basti. "Seventy-five people, including Lallu, have been booked for violating prohibitory orders and under the Epidemic Diseases Act. An FIR in this connection was lodged at the Koirana police station," the SP added. The Umbha village head and his henchmen had gunned down 10 Gond tribals in Ghorwal tehsil of Sonbhadra district last year in a bid to divest them of control over some land. Twenty-nine others were injured in the firing. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too was detained last year while she was on her way to meet the relatives of those killed in the firing due to the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the area. In a statement issued from Bhadohi on Thursday, Lallu said the Congress has decided to observe July 16 as Martyrs' Day as a mark of respect to those who killed while protecting their ancestral land.

He alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was not able to check deteriorating law and order situation but it is out to "suppress" the Congress Party and its leaders who are raising issues of the Dalits and Adivasis of the state. The UPCC chief alleged that the voice of the opposition leaders is being "suppressed by using police.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

9 more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab; 298 fresh cases take tally to 9,094

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 230 while 298 new cases took the tally to 9,094. Four fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, two in Jalandhar and one each in Gurdaspur, Patiala and Kapu...

CBI files FIR against Delhi-based firm for cheating SBI to the tune of Rs 200 crore

The CBI has filed an FIR against Delhi-based firm Apple Natural Resources Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 200 crore as unpaid debts, officials said Thursday. The State Bank of India has all...

Disengagement process in eastern Ladakh "intricate", requires constant verification: Army

China and India are committed to complete disengagement of troops, and the process is intricate that requires constant verification, the Indian Army said Thursday after the fourth round of marathon military talks for further de-escalation o...

Sisi says Egypt won't stand idle in Libya if security is threatened

Egypt will not stand idle in the face of any direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan security, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday, after lawmakers allied to commander Khalifa Haftar urged Cairo to intervene militarily in Libyas ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020