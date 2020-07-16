History-sheeter killed, cop injured in shootout in UP's Meerut

A gangster was killed in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, in which a sub-inspector too was injured, officials said on Thursday. Deepak Siddhu, who was one of the most wanted criminals of Meerut and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was gunned down on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Sahani said.

The police were alerted about some loot by locals near Lohargarh flyover in Sardhana area of the district around 9.30 pm. When officials reached the spot it turned out there were two people, including Siddhu, on a motorcycle but when they were asked to stop, they opened fire on the police personnel, he said. "In the retaliatory fire, Siddhu was injured while his accomplice managed to flee. A sub-inspector also got injured in the cross-firing. They were both taken to a community health centre and then referred to the district hospital, where Siddhu died during treatment," Sahani told reporters.

The SSP said Siddhu was a notorious criminal figuring within top 10 in Meerut and the police in various districts of the western Uttar Pradesh were on the lookout for him. "He had more than one-and-a-half dozen cases, including those of loot, murder and dacoity, registered against him," the police officer said, adding, he was also booked under the Gangsters Act as well as the Arms Act, even as there were some cases lodged against him in Haryana also.

Siddhu, who worked for gangster Yogesh Bhadoda, was involved in the abduction and killing of a man named Vijay Tyagi in Sardhana in 2014 and was wanted in the recent murder of Ankur Bharadwaj too, he said. The police said they have recovered two illegal firearms from Siddhu's possession and further investigation was underway.

Sub-inspector Anuj Malik who was injured in the shootout is still under treatment at the district hospital, the police said. The police said a search is on for Siddhu’s absconding accomplice and combing operation has been launched in the region.