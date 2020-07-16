Ludhiana: Over 27,000 penalised for violation of coronavirus guideline

Over 27,000 people have been issued challans worth Rs 1.14 crore so far for violating coronavirus-related guidelines, the Ludhiana police said on Thursday. Commissioner of Police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said till July 15, challans worth Rs 1,14,83,800 were issued to violators.

A total of 25,419 challans worth Rs 1,11,09,600 have been issued for not wearing masks and eight challans worth Rs 11,500 for violating home quarantine instructions. Besides, 2,195 challans worth Rs 2,25,700 have been issued for spitting in public and 78 challans worth Rs 1,37,000 for violating social distancing instructions, said Agrawal.