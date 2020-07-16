Left Menu
Delhi govt eases norms for issuing disability certificates

"The decentralization move would help the persons with disabilities to approach hospitals in other districts in such cases," he said. According to a government order, now 11 hospitals in the national capital can issue disability certificates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Persons with disabilities in the national capital can now apply for disability certificates at any of the 11 designated hospitals, with the Delhi government making changes in relevant rules. Earlier, people seeking disability certificates were required to apply only through the designated hospital in their respective districts.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told PTI that the government took the decision considering the designated hospitals in some districts may not have experts to assess certain disabilities. "The decentralization move would help the persons with disabilities to approach hospitals in other districts in such cases," he said.

According to a government order, now 11 hospitals in the national capital can issue disability certificates. These hospitals are Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Gobind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital, AIIMS, and Lok Nayak Hospital.

"These hospitals can issue disability certificates to the disabled residing in Delhi, without considering their district of residence," the Directorate General of Health Services said in the order. Earlier, the hospitals had been directed to provide a separate line and counters for the applicants.

The hospitals were also asked to report every month the number of disability certificates issued, with details such as date of application and date of issuance of a certificate, to the director of the Social Welfare Department.

