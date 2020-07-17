Left Menu
Two militants killed in encounter in J-K

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Two militants were killed in the operation which was going on till last reports, the official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-07-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 08:52 IST
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated. Two militants were killed in the operation which was going on till last reports, the official said.   He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained. PTI MIJ AAR AAR

