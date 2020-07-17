Migrant labourer commits suicide due to financial troubles in UP

A 22-year-old migrant laborer who returned home during the coronavirus lockdown allegedly committed suicide in Inguna village here, police said on Friday. Manoj was found hanging from a tree in a jungle under the Marka police station area on Thursday, they said. He was missing from his house since Wednesday afternoon, they added.

His brother informed the police that Manoj had returned from Mumbai in May and was facing financial problems as he was not getting work in the village, the police said. Investigations are underway, they added.