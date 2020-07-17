Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale struck 250 km east of Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors were felt at 10:31 am today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8, Occurred on 17-07-2020, 10:31:14 IST, Lat: 11.73 & Long: 95.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 250km E of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, India", tweeted NCS. Earlier this month, on July 13, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale had hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.