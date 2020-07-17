Left Menu
Development News Edition

PETA approaches Delhi HC seeking ban on animals in circuses

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, an animal rights organisation, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to impose an immediate ban on the use of animals in circuses across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:38 IST
PETA approaches Delhi HC seeking ban on animals in circuses
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, an animal rights organisation, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to impose an immediate ban on the use of animals in circuses across the country. PETA, in its petition, said that the use of weapons and other abuse of animals is inherent, rampant, and widespread in circuses, which commonly violate the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001, the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009, among others.

Highlighting the risk that circuses pose in spreading zoonotic diseases, which can spread from animals to humans, PETA sought directions to the Central government to ban the use of animals in circuses by notifying the Performing Animals (Registration) (Amendment) Rules, 2018. "Elephants have been known to carry tuberculosis, horses to carry glanders, birds to carry psittacosis (parrot fever), and camels to carry camelpox and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (which is caused by a coronavirus). Similarly, COVID-19 is overwhelmingly believed to have first infected humans through wildlife," it said.

Opposing speciesism, the plea said that the animals are not ours to use for entertainment and pointed out that several other countries have banned the use of animals in circuses including Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece, Guatemala, Italy, and Malta. "The world is already battling a deadly animal-borne disease - it's high time to stop circuses from dragging stressed and potentially sick animals from town to town," PETA India senior legal counsel Swati Sumbly said in a statement on Thursday.

The plea also points out that animals in circuses are continuously chained or caged and deprived of veterinary care, adequate food, sufficient water, and suitable shelter. "They are forced to perform confusing, uncomfortable, and even painful tricks and are denied everything natural and important to them. Many display stereotypic, repetitive behaviour indicative of extreme stress," the plea said.

PETA India, in its petition, prayed before the High Court to ensure that animals currently used by circuses are sent to sanctuaries or rehabilitation centres in the case of animals like elephants, horses, camels, and birds - or, in the case of dogs, adopted into loving homes. It said that following a complaint by PETA India raising concerns about the plight of animals in circuses stranded during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) - a Central government advisory body -- called on States and Union Territories to identify such circuses, inspect the animals, housing conditions, etc and submit a comprehensive report on each circus to the board. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro in 'wait and see' mode ahead of crucial EU summit

The euro was flat against the dollar on Friday before a European Union summit that will try to reach agreement on a 750 billion- euro recovery fund.No outcome is expected at the summit until evening, at best, but either an agreement or a co...

UK's Renishaw lifts annual revenue forecast, shares at 1-1/2-year high

Engineering group Renishaw Plc raised its annual revenue forecast on Friday, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year, although restructuring costs prompted the British company to downgrade the profit estimate.In a brief trad...

Internet disrupted in Iranian province amid protests in city

Internet access in a southwestern province of Iran has been disrupted as videos circulate on social media of protests in a city there, an advocacy group said. NetBlocks.org reported the disruption affecting Irans oil-rich Khuzestan province...

China put new virus restrictions on Hong Kong

China is now requiring those arriving on the mainland from Hong Kong to show a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous three days and undergo 14 days of supervised quarantine in order to gain entry, following a new outbreak in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020