Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lotteries Commission ordered to submit list of relief fund beneficiaries

Committee chairperson Duma Nkosi said the committee also wants a list of all beneficiaries that received money from the NLC during the 2018/19 financial year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:05 IST
Lotteries Commission ordered to submit list of relief fund beneficiaries
"Furthermore, the committee requests that the NLC publish the names of beneficiaries in its 2019/20 Annual Report, as required by the Lotteries Act (Act No. 57 of 1997),” Nkosi said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry wants the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to provide the list of beneficiaries that benefited from the R150 million COVID-19 relief fund.

Committee chairperson Duma Nkosi said the committee also wants a list of all beneficiaries that received money from the NLC during the 2018/19 financial year.

"This should include the names, the amounts that were disbursed, as well as the categories it was paid out from. It should also include all beneficiary lists that have not to be made public up to now.

"Furthermore, the committee requests that the NLC publish the names of beneficiaries in its 2019/20 Annual Report, as required by the Lotteries Act (Act No. 57 of 1997)," Nkosi said.

The committee's decision follows an opinion from Parliament's Legal Services, which states the NLC's financial statements must disclose this information.

In addition, Nkosi said the information must be available to the Auditor-General, as the NLC is subject to the Public Finance Management Act.

Nkosi said the NLC has not disclosed beneficiaries for the past few years.

"The NLC argued that while in the past such lists were published, on consideration of the laws governing private information and complaints from some beneficiaries, it reached the conclusion that the publication of such information was erroneous and not in the public interest," Nkosi said.

According to Parliament's legal advice: "The constitutional right to privacy is not an absolute right, but maybe limited in terms of laws of general application and must be balanced with other rights entrenched in the Constitution".

Also, purposeful interpretation of the Lotteries Act shows that a culture of openness and transparency is required.

Nkosi said the committee unanimously agreed that NLC must comply within seven days.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'India For Assam' to raise fund for the flood-hit state

An intiative called India for Assam has been launched to create awareness about the current flood calamity in the state and help in rehabilitation. The initiative, launched by media conglomerate Times Network, has urged all countrymen to he...

US STOCKS-Futures rise as recovery hopes offset virus fears

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival, even as COVID-19 cases saw another record rise at home.BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset manager, ro...

US says COVID-19 retesting not needed by most

The US governments top official in charge of coronavirus testing is urging Americans not to get retested for COVID-19 to confirm theyve recovered. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said Thursday that repeat testing is not ...

Hamilton fastest in 1st practice for Hungarian GP

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. In gloomy conditions with light rain on the Hungaroring track, Hamilton was .086 seconds quicker than Mercedes teammate V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020