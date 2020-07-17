Left Menu
Gunman of UAE consulate in Kerala capital attempts suicide

The police man reportedly told his family that he was facing threats from some people and was seen tensed. The incident comes amid the sensational gold smuggling case in which the precious metal was brought into the country in a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:59 IST
A gunman of Kerala Police posted at the UAE consulate here allegedly tried to end his life at nearby Thumba on Friday, a day after he was reported missing by his family. Police said Jay Ghosh was found lying with a bleeding wrist near his ancestral home after he allegedly cut his veins and had been admitted to a private hospital here.

He had gone missing from his home on Thursday night and a police complaint had been filed by his family, they said. During a search by the police on Friday morning, the man was found near a vacant plot a few metres away from his home.

He told police that he had consumed some blades besides cutting the veins. The police man reportedly told his family that he was facing threats from some people and was seen tensed.

The incident comes amid the sensational gold smuggling case in which the precious metal was brought into the country in a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate. Ghosh, who was earlier posted in the airport here, has been with the consulate since 2017 and had reportedly contacted at least three times smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh on July5, when the gold was seized by customs.

The gold worth around Rs 15 crore was received at the airport here as a diplomatic cargo addressed to an official in the consulate of the United Arab Emirates and the Customs have said they suspected a syndicate misused the diplomatic immunity to smuggle the precious metal. The case is beinginvestigated by Customs and theNational Investigation Agency (NIA) which has booked Suresh, Sarith, Sandeep Nair and Fasil Fareed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act.

Suresh was found working in the IT department and her contractual service terminated after her name cropped up in the gold smuggling. IAS officer M Sivasakar was removed as principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state IT secretaryover his alleged links with Suresh and other accused in the case. Hewas suspended onThursday.

Fareed is still at large while the other accused, including Suresh and Sarith, both former employees of the UAE consulate, have been arrested.PTI RRT UD VS VS.

