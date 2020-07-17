CRPF jawan succumbs to COVID-19; 14th death in force

A 50-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has died due to coronavirus infection, taking the pandemic death toll in the country's largest paramilitary group to 14, officials said on Friday. The force also reported 86 fresh cases of the disease across its various units in the country while 188 personnel were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours.

The jawan had passed away on July 14 and his COVID-19 positive report was received later, they said. The jawan, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was suffering from kidney problems, the officials said.

This is the 14th coronavirus death in the force that has reported over 2,460 cases of the pandemic till now. Out of the total, 1,100 personnel are under treatment across the country while the rest have recovered, officials said.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF is the lead internal security force of the country with its main operations being in the Left Wing Extremism hit states and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir valley..