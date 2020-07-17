Leopard rescued with severe snare injuries dies in Chandrapur

A leopard which was rescuedwith a snare around its neck that had caused severe injuriesdied on Friday while being treated at a centre in Chandrapurin Maharashtra, officials said

The leopard was found inside a culvert with the snarearound its neck in Vihirgaon village in Pombhurna tehsil, theofficial said

"It escaped with the snare but injuries it sufferedwere grave and had got infected with maggots. It was shiftedto the transit treatment centre (TTC) where it died on Fridaymorning," said Divisional Conservator of Forests GajendraHire.