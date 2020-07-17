Nagpur: Girl fails in HSC exams, commits suicide

An 18-year-old girl allegedlycommitted suicide by consuming pesticide in Narkhed in Nagpurafter failing her HSC exams, police said on Friday

The incident took place in Thugavdev village onThursday afternoon, an official said

"She failed in two subjects and was depressed afterresults were declared. An accidental death case has beenregistered," the Jalalkheda police station official said.