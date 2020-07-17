1.5 lakh saplings distributed free so far as part of plantation drive : Delhi govt

The Delhi government has so far distributed 1.5 lakh saplings free as part of a plantation drive, which will be observed till July 26. Environment Minister Gopal Rai had launched the 17-day plantation drive on July 10 at the ITO nursery. As part of it, the Delhi forest department has been providing free saplings at its 14 nurseries across the city. So far, it has distributed 1.5 lakh free saplings, a government statement said. The government has set a target of planting 31 lakh saplings during the drive with the objective of increasing the national capital's green cover and reducing pollution. It is expected to increase the city's green cover from 325 square kilometres at present to 350 sq km by 2021, officials said. Various departments of the Delhi government will plant nearly 18,000 saplings.

The Delhi Development Authority will plant around 9 lakh saplings, while MCDs and NDMC will plant around 2.5 lakh saplings, they said. As many as 29.37 lakh saplings were planted in Delhi in 2019 against the target of 24.18 lakh.