Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maternal Mortality Ratio declines in India by 9 points, closer to SDG target: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) India has declined by 9 points in one year as per the Special Bulletin on MMR released by the Registrar General of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:24 IST
Maternal Mortality Ratio declines in India by 9 points, closer to SDG target: Health Ministry
Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) India has declined by 9 points in one year as per the Special Bulletin on MMR released by the Registrar General of India. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister speaking on the success achieved by India on the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) said, "Maternal Mortality Ratio of India has declined by 9 points in one year as per the Special Bulletin on MMR released by the Registrar General of India. The ratio has declined from 122 in 2015-17 to 113 in 2016-18 (7.4 per cent decline)," adding that the country has been witnessing a progressive reduction in MMR from 167 in 2011-2013, 130 in 2014-2016, 122 in 2015-17, and to 113 in 2016-18.

"With this persistent decline, India is on track to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of 70 lakh live births by 2030 and the National Health Policy (NHP) target of 100 live births by 2020. The number of states which have achieved the SDG target has now risen from three to five viz. Kerala (43), Maharashtra (46) Tamil Nadu (60), Telangana (63), and Andhra Pradesh (65). There are eleven (11) States that have achieved the target of MMR set by the NHP which includes the above five and the states of Jharkhand (71), Gujarat (75), Haryana (91), Karnataka (92), West Bengal (98) and Uttarakhand (99)," the Union Minister said. According to the health ministry's data, three states (Punjab (129), Bihar (149), Odisha (150)) have MMR in between 100-150, while for 5 states namely, Chhattisgarh (159), Rajasthan (164), Madhya Pradesh (173), Uttar Pradesh (197) and Assam (215), MMR is above 150.

He also stated that two states (Telangana and Maharashtra) have shown more than a 15 percent decline in MMR, while four states namely, Odisha, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat have shown a decline between 10-15%. Seven states viz. Karnataka, Assam, Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have witnessed a decline between five to ten per cent. Highlighting the efforts taken by the Union and the State/UT governments, Dr Vardhan said, "This success can be attributed to the intensive endeavor of the government in achieving impressive gains in institutional deliveries as well as focusing on quality and coverage of services under NHM through various schemes such as Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, Janani Suraksha Yojana, etc." (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada medical officials worried about recent spike in coronavirus cases

A recent spike in coronavirus cases in Canada is worrying and can be linked to groups of young people gathering in bars and elsewhere, a top medical official said on Friday.When we examine recent trends in case reporting, there is some caus...

Soccer-Chilean clubs return to training but no date for restart set

Chilean soccer clubs resumed training on Thursday for the first time since March but the South American nation remains under a state of emergency and there is still no date for a resumption of competitive fixtures. Players from clubs includ...

Snyder vows team will set 'new culture and standard'

Daniel Snyder is committed to changing the culture within his Washington football team. Snyder said as much in statement Friday, one day after The Washington Post reported that 15 women who once worked for the NFL team said they were sexual...

Brazil COVID cases halt exponential rise, though "fight" continues - WHO

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but the country is still in the middle of this fight as new cases and deaths grow by thousands every day, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. Brazil,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020