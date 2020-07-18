K'taka Medical Education Minister visits Bengaluru hospitals to inspect COVID facilities
State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar visited various hospitals in Bengaluru on Friday to inspect COVID-19 facilities and other conditions.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-07-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 09:00 IST
State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar visited various hospitals in Bengaluru on Friday to inspect COVID-19 facilities and other conditions. Medical Education Minister's visit to the hospitals come amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
The minister on Thursday had paid a surprise visit to Bengaluru's CV Raman Hospital and urged the administration to follow the guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 strictly. He also reportedly took stock of the hospital's preparedness to fight the deadly virus. A total of 3,693 new COVID-19 positive cases and 115 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Friday, said the state health department.
Until Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 55,115, including 33,205 active cases.
- READ MORE ON:
- K Sudhakar
- Bengaluru
- Karnataka