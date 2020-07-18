Woman, daughter attempt self-immolation outside UP CM's office

A woman and her daughter set themselves on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office here allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi. The mother-daughter duo sustained burn injuries and was admitted to the civil hospital where their condition was said to be critical, police said.

The incident took place at around 5.40 pm on Friday in the state capital's high-security zone as it houses the assembly as well as the Lok Bhawan -- the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The police personnel posted there swung into action as they saw the women engulfed in flames and rescued them, they said. A video of the incident went viral on social media. "They had some dispute in the Jamo area in Amethi. They had come here but didn't approach anyone and instead tried to immolate themselves in front of Lok Bhawan," a senior police officer said. "We are probing the matter," the officer added.