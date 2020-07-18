Ram temple trust members to meet today in Ayodhya

The Ram Mandir Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, will meet today to discuss and tentatively decide on steps of the project. "We are likely to discuss about the model of the temple during the meeting. Majority of the trustees are coming to attend the meeting," said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the official spokesperson of the Trust president.

Also, Nritya Gopal Das, Trust's president, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to conduct the 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Mandir on the the occasion of its foundation laying ceremony. In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises, till the completion of the construction of Ram temple.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central Government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple and set up a trust in its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. (ANI)