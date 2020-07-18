2 held for sodomising boy

2 held for sodomising boyPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-07-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 16:38 IST
Two youths have been arrested for allegedly sodomising a 15-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said
The incident occurred at a village in Miranpur police station area on Friday. The suspects, Abid and Sahil, also recorded a video and blackmailed him, the police said
A case has been registered and the two have been arrested, the police added. PTI CORRHMB
