Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 Amethi policemen suspended after woman, daughter attempt self-immolation outside UP CM office

The Lucknow police, however, said the women were instigated by Congress leader Anoop Patel to set themselves on fire as part of a "criminal conspiracy" and a case has been filed against him and three others. Meanwhile, the BSP and the SP attacked the UP government over the immolation bid, saying it should take the incident seriously and act against the officers responsible for it.

PTI | Amethi/Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 16:48 IST
3 Amethi policemen suspended after woman, daughter attempt self-immolation outside UP CM office

The Amethi police suspended three policemen after a woman from the district and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow alleging inaction in a land dispute case, officials said Saturday. The Lucknow police, however, said the women were instigated by Congress leader Anoop Patel to set themselves on fire as part of a "criminal conspiracy" and a case has been filed against him and three others.

Meanwhile, the BSP and the SP attacked the UP government over the immolation bid, saying it should take the incident seriously and act against the officers responsible for it. According to Lucknow civil hospital authorities, the woman suffered 90 per cent burns and is on life support, while her daughter is stable.

"Three policemen including the in-charge SHO of Jamo police station in Amethi have been suspended. The matter is being probed by the additional superintendent of police and action will be taken once the report comes," Amethi Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said. No suicide note was recovered from Safia or her daughter Gudia, she said.

Garg and Amethi District Magistrate Arun Kumar said Safia (55) had a dispute with her neighbour over a drain and the two had even exchanged blows in the past. Safia and her daughter set themselves on fire outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office in the state capital Friday evening, police said.

The police personnel posted there swung into action when they saw the women engulfed in flames and rescued them. The two were taken to the civil hospital for treatment, they said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Dr. Ashutosh Dubey, medical superintendent of Shyama Prasad Mookerji Civil Hospital, Lucknow, told PTI, "The mother has suffered 90 per cent burns and is in a serious condition. Her daughter suffered 15 per cent burns and is stable. The mother has been put on life support." Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said prima facie it appears that the incident was part of a conspiracy. "It is a criminal conspiracy as part of which some people instigated them (Safia and her daughter). A case has been registered against four people -- Aasma, Sultan, Kadir Khan (Amethi district president of AIMIM) and Anoop Patel (former Congress spokesperson) -- in this regard," he said.

The women were told to come to Lucknow and try to set themselves on fire so that their grievances can be highlighted and the dispute resolved, he said. Pandey said, "We have evidence to show that these women went to the UP Congress office and met Anoop Patel." A reporter in Lucknow was contacted and asked to highlight the issue. The reporter has also admitted to this, he said.

"Anoop Patel clearly instigated them to make an effort to set themselves afire so that their matter could be heard," he said. Hitting out at the UP government, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the mother and her daughter were "compelled to set themselves afire" as they did not get justice from the Amethi administration. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the incident should "wake up" an "insensitive government".

"UP government should take this incident seriously, and deliver justice to the aggrieved. Action should also be initiated against the officers who showed laxity in this regard, so that such incidents do not happen in future," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi. "Is the attempt made by two women to set themselves afire not enough to wake up a sleeping government or is it that an insensitive government and chief minister are waiting for any other major incident? Is there something known as a government in Uttar Pradesh?" SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

College girl stabbed to death by lover in Coimbatore

A first-year college student was stabbed to death by a man at her residence in MR Garden here after she allegedly turned down his proposal, police said on Saturday. Her father too was injured when he tried to intervene. The crime was commit...

Soccer-Zambian league to resume despite positive COVID-19 tests

The return of the Zambian Super League on Saturday has been mired in controversy after leaders Forest Rangers revealed that 28 players and staff had tested positive for COVID-19, but were instructed to honour their fixture against Zanaco in...

Rapper Logic to retire from music after release of new album ‘No Pressure’

Rapper Logic has announced he is taking retirement from music and his upcoming album No Pressure will be his last. The rapper, 30, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, said he wants to focus on being a great father to his son with ...

Ex-Delhi MLA ensures dignity in death for COVID-19 patients

With their families quarantined or refusing to perform their last rites due to the fear of catching the infection, former Shahdara MLA Jitender Singh Shunty and his team are ensuring dignity in death for COVID-19 patients. Shuntys non-profi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020