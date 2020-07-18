Protest over transfer of Belacoba Range officer for raiding Swapna Burman's house in WB

Trinamool Congress supporters on Saturday staged a protest against the state government for transferring Belacoba Range Officer, Sanjay Dutta, who had conducted a raid at the resident of Arjuna Awardee Sapna Barman on Monday in West Bengal. The protestors at the office of the Directorate of forests in Jalpaipuri district told ANI, "We do not accept this order and we support Range Officer Sanjay Dutta. He was doing his job only."

"We demand investigation of the matter and if he is found guilty, the state government can take whatever action they want to take," he said. Belacoba Range Officer Sanjay Dutta conducted a raid at the resident of Arjuna award winner Swapna Barman, India's first heptathlete to win a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018, to check the documents of the timber which she had procured for the construction of her house recently.

Following this, the state government has transferred Range Officer Sanjay Dutta. The protestors demanded justice for the Range Officer. (ANI)