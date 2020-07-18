Rs 3 lakh financial aid given to shelling-hit family in J-K's Poonch

Authorities in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday handed over Rs 3 lakh financial aid to the family which lost three members due to the Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC)

A cash amount of Rs 30,000 under the Red Cross was also given to the family, an official spokesman said. A couple and their teenage son were killed when their house was hit by a Pakistani mortar shell in Karmara village Friday night. Another family member was injured in the incident. The spokesman said the financial aid of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 30,000 under the Red Cross was handed over to the victim family by Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav who visited the village in the afternoon. Yadav, along with other senior officers, met with family members of the deceased and their relatives and assured them of every possible help in the future, he said.