Left Menu
Development News Edition

No forest land will be taken for industrial park: Pb CM

His statement came after some people claimed that forest land would be destroyed with the development of an industrial park in Mattewara area. “There was no question of destroying the Mattewara forest,” Singh said in a Facebook Live session, asserting that statements suggesting that the forest would be destroyed are "simply not true". Terming the rates for Covid treatment fixed for private hospitals as too high, Sewak Singh, Ludhiana, said it was beyond the common man's reach.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 22:26 IST
No forest land will be taken for industrial park: Pb CM
“There was no question of destroying the Mattewara forest,” Singh said in a Facebook Live session, asserting that statements suggesting that the forest would be destroyed are "simply not true". Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday assured that his government will not uproot trees or take over forest land to develop an industrial park in Ludhiana. His statement came after some people claimed that forest land would be destroyed with the development of an industrial park in Mattewara area.

"There was no question of destroying the Mattewara forest," Singh said in a Facebook Live session, asserting that statements suggesting that the forest would be destroyed are "simply not true". The government has taken 955 acres of land of the animal husbandry, horticulture department and Gram Panchayat. The acquired land does not include an inch of the 2,300 acres of the Mattewara forest, he claimed in a statement here.

His government had last year planted 75 lakh saplings to commemorate the 550th 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev, the CM said. He also allayed fears that the waste from the industrial park would be discharged into Sutlej river and said a modern common effluent treatment plant would be set up.

The objective behind the planned industrial park is to create a vibrant industrial estate where people of Ludhiana and nearby areas can get good jobs, he added. Replying to another question, Singh said two Special Investigation Teams were investigating the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case and police firing incidents at Faridkot and he was hopeful that the probe would be completed soon. "We will get to the bottom of the matter and no guilty person will be spared," he added.

On the Covid-19 situation, he reiterated his appeal for all to take due precautions, wear masks and follow other safety norms to check its further spread in the state.

Responding to the concern of Amit Kumar of Rajpura, who said people in his city were not wearing masks in crowded markets etc and police were only checking at a particular spot, Singh said strict action would be taken against violators. The CM further urged the people to contact hospitals on the first sign of any symptom or suspicion of Covid infection since delay reduces the chances of survival. The cases were continuing to rise, he said, expressing concern over the fact that around 300 cases had been added every day over the past week.

In response to a question, the CM said anyone coming into the state through any border would be checked strictly. To a question from Amarjeet Singh from Anandpur Sahib, he said the Sunday curfew was not being enforced now due to many people needing to leave home for work. Terming the rates for Covid treatment fixed for private hospitals as too high, Sewak Singh, Ludhiana, said it was beyond the common man's reach. The CM pointed out that the rates being charged by the private hospitals so far were exorbitant and that Rs 18,000 per day was for critical patients only. The government hospitals had all the facilities, which they were providing at affordable costs, he added.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Money Heist Season 5: Creator says ‘works started’, see his latest Instagram post

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chicago police, protesters clash during bid to topple statue

Protesters trying to topple a Christopher Columbus statue in downtown Chicagos Grant Park clashed with police who used batons to beat people and made at least a dozen arrests after they say protesters targeted them with fireworks, rocks and...

Gehlot urges Centre to procure 50 pc of pulses, oilseeds from farmers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has requested the Centre to procure 50 per cent of the total production of pulses and oilseeds from farmers on the Minimum Support Price instead of the present 25 per cent, an official statement said on...

Tigers RHP Zimmermann headed to 45-day IL

The Detroit Tigers will place right-hander Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday. The 34-year-old Zimmermann is not scheduled to undergo surgery and could return...

WRAPUP 1-G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies on Saturday vowed to continue using all available policy tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.G20 fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020