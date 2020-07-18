Left Menu
Gyanpur MLA booked under Goonda Act in UP's Bhadohi

The stringent Goonda Act was invoked against Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra after taking cognisance of an audio clip in which the lawmaker is allegedly issuing threats for not getting tender of a toll plaza, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Saturday.

18-07-2020
There are 71 cases against the MLA of which 10 are being heard in a special MP/MLA court. In most of the cases, he has managed to evade action as no one has so far come forward to depose against him due to his "image", the SP said. Image Credit: ANI

There are 71 cases against the MLA of which 10 are being heard in a special MP/MLA court. In most of the cases, he has managed to evade action as no one has so far come forward to depose against him due to his "image", the SP said.

In the latest case, the police have taken cognisance of an audio clip in which the MLA is issuing threats for not getting tender of a toll plaza on Prayagraj-Varanasi National Highway - 2, the SP said while adding that Mishra wanted to get the tender approved in someone's name. After failing to get the tender, Mishra had written many letters to the central and state governments complaining of certain "irregularities" but an inquiry in the matter found his complaints to be false.

On the other hand, the audio clip was found to be genuine and a case has been filed against Mishra on Saturday with the Goonda Act invoked against him based on the recording, the SP said. Mishra had contested the last assembly election from Nishad Party and was elected for the fourth time as a lawmaker.

The Goonda Act allows police to keep habitual offenders for a year under preventive detention. According to the law, a 'goonda' is a person who, either by himself or as a member or leader of a gang, habitually commits or attempts to commit or abets the commission of offences.

