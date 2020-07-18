UP's 40 pc active COVID cases in 6 districts, including Lucknow: Data

Around 40 per cent of the 17,264 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh are in six of the 75 districts in the state, an official data said on Saturday. The six districts, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Jhansi, also account for 31 per cent of the 1,108 COVID-related deaths in the state, the data showed.

These districts have 6,890 active COVID-19 cases, according to a data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a period of 24 hour. Lucknow has the maximum number of active cases at 2,144, followed by Ghaziabad (1,534), Gautam Buddh Nagar (953), Kanpur Nagar (896), Varanasi (682) and Jhansi (681), it showed.

So far, 1,108 COVID-related deaths have been reported across the state of which 344 (31.04 per cent) were from these six districts, according to the data. Among them, the maximum of 112 fatalities have been recorded in Kanpur Nagar, followed by Ghaziabad (63), Jhansi and Lucknow (45 each) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (38).

Agra and Meerut, two districts with relatively lesser number of active cases, have recorded 96 and 94 deaths, respectively. They are only behind Kanpur Nagar in the list of fatalities. Overall 14.26 lakh tests have been done in the state so far, according to officials..