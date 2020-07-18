Left Menu
Lockdown restrictions to be tightened in Yanam region on Sundays

Shivraj Meena, the Regional Administrator of Yanam, said in a release the stricter curfew would come into force in the region from July 19 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Yanam is the first region in the whole Union Territory to announce a stringent curfew reminiscent of total lockdown.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 18-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 23:39 IST
The administration in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday announced that restrictions will be tightened on Sundays in view of the rise in number of COVID-19 cases. Shivraj Meena, the Regional Administrator of Yanam, said in a release the stricter curfew would come into force in the region from July 19 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Yanam is the first region in the whole Union Territory to announce a stringent curfew reminiscent of total lockdown. He said only medical emergencies and government and essential services would be permitted during the curfew period (6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday).

Milk booths would function from 6 am to 8 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm on Sundays. Any violation would attract action under the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act, the official said.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao had been seeking a total lockdown in the Union Territory to contain the virus, but the Chief Minister had taken the stand that "lockdown alone would not be the panacea to battle the spread of the infection." However, Yanam from where Rao has been elected to the territorial Assembly, has now come out with stricter restrictions to counter the pandemic on Sundays.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI.

