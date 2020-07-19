Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 negative test report mandatory to meet Himachal Guv

All people who want to meet Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya should carry a COVID-19 negative test report, according to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 19-07-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 04:01 IST
COVID-19 negative test report mandatory to meet Himachal Guv
Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

All people who want to meet Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya should carry a COVID-19 negative test report, according to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan. "Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan has issued an order, asking people visiting the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor to get COVID-19 negative test report," said Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Sirmaur district administration on Saturday imposed a curfew in Nahan city till 7 am of July 21 in view of rising cases of COVID-19. According to the order issued by the District Magistrate's (DM) office, all shops except for chemist and liquor shops will remain closed during the period.

However, all government offices and banks will remain open during the period. The DM has also directed to carry out sanitisation in the entire Nahan city area. The number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,457 on Saturday.

This includes 401 active cases, according to the State Health Department. Nine deaths have been reported so far in the state due to coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok considers London and other locations for headquarters

TikTok has been in discussions with the UK government over the past few months to locate its headquarters in London, a source familiar with the matter said, as part of a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership.London is among...

J-K: Identification of terrorists killed in Shopian encounter underway, incriminating material seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that the process of identification of the three terrorists, who were eliminated in an encounter in Shopians Amshipora, is underway. Police have seized incriminating materials, including arms and amm...

UK reports 827 new Covid cases, count nears 3 lakhs

London UK, July 19 SputnikANI The United Kingdom registered 827 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which took the total tally of confirmed infections in the country over 294,000, as per the Department of Health and Social Care on S...

EU extends summit to Sunday after deadlock over COVID recovery plan

European Union leaders failed to agree on a massive stimulus fund to revive their coronavirus-hammered economies on Saturday after two days of fraught negotiations, but extended their summit for another day to try and overcome their differe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020