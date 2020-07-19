COVID-19 negative test report mandatory to meet Himachal Guv

All people who want to meet Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya should carry a COVID-19 negative test report, according to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan. "Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan has issued an order, asking people visiting the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor to get COVID-19 negative test report," said Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Sirmaur district administration on Saturday imposed a curfew in Nahan city till 7 am of July 21 in view of rising cases of COVID-19. According to the order issued by the District Magistrate's (DM) office, all shops except for chemist and liquor shops will remain closed during the period.

However, all government offices and banks will remain open during the period. The DM has also directed to carry out sanitisation in the entire Nahan city area. The number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,457 on Saturday.

This includes 401 active cases, according to the State Health Department. Nine deaths have been reported so far in the state due to coronavirus. (ANI)