Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mom laughed when I said I wanted to be a writer: Ruskin Bond

When Ruskin Bond told his mother that he wanted to be a writer, she laughed saying with his good handwriting he could only be a clerk in a lawyer's office. His stepfather wanted him to attend college, his mother advised him to join the Army, while his school headmaster wished he became a teacher. These very thoughts would terrify Bond.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 14:42 IST
Mom laughed when I said I wanted to be a writer: Ruskin Bond

When Ruskin Bond told his mother that he wanted to be a writer, she laughed saying with his good handwriting he could only be a clerk in a lawyer's office. This was early in 1951 when Bond was waiting for his school board results. He knew he would do well in English literature, history and geography, but wasn't too sure about maths and physics.

Bond's aim was to write stories and become an author, but no one else seemed to think it was a good idea. His stepfather wanted him to attend college, his mother advised him to join the Army, while his school headmaster wished he became a teacher.

These very thoughts would terrify Bond. "A teacher! That was the last thing I wanted to be; I'd had enough of school rules, homework and early morning PT. And I had no wish to inflict it on others. The Army? More rules, more PT, heavy boots, routine marching..." he would think. So finally he told his mother that he is going to be a writer.

She laughed and told him: "Well, you have a good handwriting. You could be a clerk in a lawyer's office." After that, Bond says, he stopped talking about what he was going to do. Bond could not afford to buy books, but thanks to a lending library, he could borrow as many books he liked for two rupees. Thus he was able to read quite a few popular fiction writers - P G Wodehouse, Agatha Christie, Dornford Yates, W Somerset Maugham, James Hilton and others.

"Sometimes, my stepfather would also give me a rupee or two, but I was anxious to supplement my income on my own, and the only way I could do this was by putting my literary talents to practical use," he recalls. So he began to use his stepfather's old typewriter and would send stories and skits to magazines and newspapers all over the country.

"Then, finally, a little magazine in Madras called 'My Magazine of India', accepted one of them and paid me by money order the princely sum of five rupees! After that, I bombarded the magazine with everything I wrote, and, to my delight, the five-rupee money orders kept coming in," he writes in his latest book "A Song of India: The Year I Went Away". "A Song of India" is the fourth book in the memoir series by Bond and is published by Puffin. Set in 1951, it is the story of the beginning of Bond's writing journey. In this book, Bond takes the reader back to his last days in Dehradun, before he set sail for England, the year that later became the basis for his first novel, "The Room on the Roof" .

The illustrated book also marks the 70th year of Bond's writings. "In these seven decades, I have written hundreds of stories for children and just as many for adults too, and I am still continuing to do so. I am very fortunate to have lived in a beautiful part of the country, in the mountains," says Bond.

"I am blessed to have received inspiration from the natural world around me, from children and animals, and all of this is reflected in my works," he says. Born in Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) in 1934, Bond grew up in Jamnagar (Gujarat), Dehradun, New Delhi and Shimla. He now lives in Mussoorie's Landour with his extended family.

His first novel, "The Room on the Roof" , written when he was 17, received the John Llewellyn Rhys Memorial Prize in 1957. Since then he has written over 500 short stories, essays and novellas (including "Vagrants in the Valley" and "A Flight of Pigeons" ) and more than 40 books for children. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award for English writing in India in 1993, the Padma Shri in 1999, and the Delhi government's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bank unions write to Maha CM over employees safety in state

Bank unions have raised concerns over lack of regular sanitisation and adherence to social distancing norms at various bank branches in the state, putting lives of employees at risk from COVID-19. Unions have written a letter to state Chief...

Telecom fundamentals robust; low ARPUs, upcoming 5G shows untapped potential: Deloitte India

The fundamentals of countrys telecom sector remain strong and growth drivers like increase in broadband penetration, governments fiberisation push, low ARPUs and upcoming 5G wave underscore untapped potential in the market, according to Del...

Removal of encroachments in Chandni Chowk: SC modifies HC order on Delhi govt's plea

The Supreme Court has modified a Delhi High Court order on the removal of encroachments from the carriageway at Chandni Chowk here. A bench comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said the primary responsibility to clear the i...

MP: Two minor siblings, cousin drown in well

Two minor sisters and their cousin drowned in a well at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Sehore district on Sunday, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav said the police were alerted on Sunday morning about three bodies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020