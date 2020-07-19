Agencies pass the buck on Minto Road waterlogging

Agencies in the national capital on Sunday passed the buck for the heavy waterlogging under the Minto Bridge that led to the death of a 56-year-old man. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash visited the site of waterlogging at Minto Road and alleged that the "situation recurs every year" as the Delhi government has not taken this issue seriously.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official said a blockage in the main sewer line of the Delhi Jal Board at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg seems to be the reason for waterlogging on the stretch. "It seems that the water came out of the main hose and stagnated under the bridge, as it is a low-lying area," he said.

The PWD will inquire into the incident and come out with a report soon, he said. A DJB spokesperson, however, said there was no blockage in the water utility's 2,400-mm sewer line at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya marg. "A five-member team of the DJB inspected the site during the day. It found that the sewer was running smoothly," the spokesperson said.

"There is nothing wrong with the sewer line. However, a blockage in the stormwater drain, which comes under the PWD, could have led to waterlogging," she said. Earlier in the day, a 56-year-old man died allegedly due to drowning after his mini-truck got submerged in rainwater under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi. A bus also got stuck in the water under the bridge. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the people on board. PTI GVS ANB ANB.